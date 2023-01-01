Museo Casa Figueroa

A splendid, envy-inducing home-turned-museum, with an interesting collection of vintage art and craftwork from across Mexico, comes to life alongside creepy features. Admission includes a guided tour in Spanish or simple English, retelling the building's construction in 1767 for the Count of Cadena (friend of Borda) by Tlahuica people who suffered mistreatment, lending the nickname 'House of Tears'. Eerie highlights are secret hiding spots for jewels, a panic room, and crawl spaces that once led to Santa Prisca.

Other oddities include statues of Jesus made with real human hair; beds where Morelos himself apparently slept when he took over the house as his army barracks; and photos of previous famous visitors including Elvis, Bette Davis and Richard Nixon. The kitchen is decked out in colorful pottery and leads into a secluded courtyard with a replica of the Aztec sun stone.