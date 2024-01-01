This sprawling outdoor water park mixes curative thermal-water pools with waterfalls, water slides, a wave pool and a miniature railway.
Ixtapan Parque Acuático
West of Mexico City
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.95 MILES
The icon of Taxco, Santa Prisca is one of Mexico’s most beautiful and striking pieces of baroque architecture. Its standout feature (best viewed side-on)…
29.33 MILES
Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to be independently wealthy and spend their life traveling around the world collecting art for their lavish Mexican…
20.94 MILES
A splendid, envy-inducing home-turned-museum, with an interesting collection of vintage art and craftwork from across Mexico, comes to life alongside…
25.37 MILES
Atop a desolate plateau with views for miles around, Xochicalco is an impressive and relatively easy day trip from Cuernavaca that shouldn’t be missed. It…
16.67 MILES
One of central Mexico’s most stunning natural sights, the Cacahuamilpa caverns are a must-see for anyone visiting Taxco or Cuernavaca. The scale of the…
29.33 MILES
Cuernavaca’s cathedral, Templo de la Asunción de María is plain and solid with an unembellished facade. It stands in a large high-walled recinto (compound…
13.42 MILES
An invigorating 358-step hike up the mountainside above Malinalco takes you to one of the country’s few reasonably well-preserved temples (even surviving…
29.74 MILES
Opened in 2018, this contemporary art museum is comprised of off-white cubes squatting a few blocks west of the zócalo. Temporary exhibits have included…
Nearby West of Mexico City attractions
13.29 MILES
This interactive collection of live and mounted insects and other creepy crawlies is a giggly delight. You can join a continual circuit tour where you can…
13.73 MILES
A well-restored 16th-century convent, fronted by a tranquil tree-lined yard, faces the zócalo. Impressive frescoes fashioned from herb- and flower-based…
20.91 MILES
This charming, rather ragtag religious-art museum is housed in a wonderful old house. It hosts a small but well-displayed collection of art, labeled in…
20.92 MILES
Built by José de la Borda in 1759, the Casa Borda serves as a cultural center hosting experimental theater and exhibiting contemporary sculpture, painting…
20.95 MILES
The icon of Taxco, Santa Prisca is one of Mexico’s most beautiful and striking pieces of baroque architecture. Its standout feature (best viewed side-on)…