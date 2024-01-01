Ixtapan Parque Acuático

West of Mexico City

LoginSave

This sprawling outdoor water park mixes curative thermal-water pools with waterfalls, water slides, a wave pool and a miniature railway.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Santa Prisca Church, Taxco, Mexico.

    Templo de Santa Prisca

    20.95 MILES

    The icon of Taxco, Santa Prisca is one of Mexico’s most beautiful and striking pieces of baroque architecture. Its standout feature (best viewed side-on)…

  • Museo Robert Brady

    Museo Robert Brady

    29.33 MILES

    Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to be independently wealthy and spend their life traveling around the world collecting art for their lavish Mexican…

  • Museo Casa Figueroa

    Museo Casa Figueroa

    20.94 MILES

    A splendid, envy-inducing home-turned-museum, with an interesting collection of vintage art and craftwork from across Mexico, comes to life alongside…

  • Xochicalco

    Xochicalco

    25.37 MILES

    Atop a desolate plateau with views for miles around, Xochicalco is an impressive and relatively easy day trip from Cuernavaca that shouldn’t be missed. It…

  • Cacahuamilpa Caverns

    Cacahuamilpa Caverns

    16.67 MILES

    One of central Mexico’s most stunning natural sights, the Cacahuamilpa caverns are a must-see for anyone visiting Taxco or Cuernavaca. The scale of the…

  • Catedral de Cuernavaca

    Catedral de Cuernavaca

    29.33 MILES

    Cuernavaca’s cathedral, Templo de la Asunción de María is plain and solid with an unembellished facade. It stands in a large high-walled recinto (compound…

  • Aztec Temples

    Aztec Temples

    13.42 MILES

    An invigorating 358-step hike up the mountainside above Malinalco takes you to one of the country’s few reasonably well-preserved temples (even surviving…

  • Museo Juan Soriano

    Museo Juan Soriano

    29.74 MILES

    Opened in 2018, this contemporary art museum is comprised of off-white cubes squatting a few blocks west of the zócalo. Temporary exhibits have included…

View more attractions

Nearby West of Mexico City attractions

1. Museo Vivo

13.29 MILES

This interactive collection of live and mounted insects and other creepy crawlies is a giggly delight. You can join a continual circuit tour where you can…

2. Aztec Temples

13.42 MILES

An invigorating 358-step hike up the mountainside above Malinalco takes you to one of the country’s few reasonably well-preserved temples (even surviving…

3. Augustinian Convent

13.73 MILES

A well-restored 16th-century convent, fronted by a tranquil tree-lined yard, faces the zócalo. Impressive frescoes fashioned from herb- and flower-based…

4. Cacahuamilpa Caverns

16.67 MILES

One of central Mexico’s most stunning natural sights, the Cacahuamilpa caverns are a must-see for anyone visiting Taxco or Cuernavaca. The scale of the…

5. Museo de Arte Virreinal

20.91 MILES

This charming, rather ragtag religious-art museum is housed in a wonderful old house. It hosts a small but well-displayed collection of art, labeled in…

6. Casa Borda

20.92 MILES

Built by José de la Borda in 1759, the Casa Borda serves as a cultural center hosting experimental theater and exhibiting contemporary sculpture, painting…

7. Museo Casa Figueroa

20.94 MILES

A splendid, envy-inducing home-turned-museum, with an interesting collection of vintage art and craftwork from across Mexico, comes to life alongside…

8. Templo de Santa Prisca

20.95 MILES

The icon of Taxco, Santa Prisca is one of Mexico’s most beautiful and striking pieces of baroque architecture. Its standout feature (best viewed side-on)…