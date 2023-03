A well-restored 16th-century convent, fronted by a tranquil tree-lined yard, faces the zócalo. Impressive frescoes fashioned from herb- and flower-based paint adorn its cloister.

At the time of research, the main buildings still suffered the damage from the 2017 earthquake and were clad in wooden supports. Entry is not possible and services are held outside on makeshift seating, which is in itself interesting to see.