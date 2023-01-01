This extravagant property, inspired by Versailles (though with mere park-like results), features gardens formally laid out in a series of terraces with paths, steps and fountains. Duck into the house to get an idea of how Mexico’s 19th-century aristocracy lived. In typical colonial style, the buildings are arranged around courtyards. In one wing, the Museo de Sitio has exhibits on daily life during the empire period and original documents with the signatures of Morelos, Juárez and Maximilian.

The property was designed in 1783 for Manuel de la Borda as an addition to the stately residence built by his father, José de la Borda. From 1866 Emperor Maximilian and Empress Carlota entertained their courtiers here and used the house as a summer residence.

Several romantic paintings in the Sala Manuel M Ponce, a recital hall near the entrance of the house, show scenes of the garden in Maximilian’s time. One of the most famous paintings depicts Maximilian in the garden with La India Bonita, the ‘pretty Indian’ who later became his lover. Originally there was a botanical collection to show off, with hundreds of varieties of ornamental plants and fruit trees. Because of a water shortage, the baroque-style fountains now operate only on weekends.