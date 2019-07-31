Taxco

Taxco, Guerrero, Mexico

Getty Images/Aurora Open

Overview

The first sight of Taxco's (tahss-ko) white buildings scattered across the steep valley as you approach it is enough to take your breath away. Surrounded by dramatic mountains and cliffs, its perfectly preserved colonial architecture and the twin belfries of its baroque masterpiece, Templo de Santa Prisca, make for one of the most beguiling views anywhere in the central highlands.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Santa Prisca Church, Taxco, Mexico.

    Templo de Santa Prisca

    Taxco

    The icon of Taxco, Santa Prisca is one of Mexico’s most beautiful and striking pieces of baroque architecture. Its standout feature (best viewed side-on)…

  • Museo Casa Figueroa

    Museo Casa Figueroa

    Taxco

    A splendid, envy-inducing home-turned-museum, with an interesting collection of vintage art and craftwork from across Mexico, comes to life alongside…

  • Museo de Arte Virreinal

    Museo de Arte Virreinal

    Taxco

    This charming, rather ragtag religious-art museum is housed in a wonderful old house. It hosts a small but well-displayed collection of art, labeled in…

  • Museo Guillermo Spratling

    Museo Guillermo Spratling

    Taxco

    This well laid-out three-story history and archaeology museum is off an alley behind Templo de Santa Prisca. It contains a small collection of pre…

  • Casa Borda

    Casa Borda

    Taxco

    Built by José de la Borda in 1759, the Casa Borda serves as a cultural center hosting experimental theater and exhibiting contemporary sculpture, painting…

Articles

Latest stories from Taxco

Art

Everything you need to know before shopping for Mexican folk art

Oct 12, 2019 • 4 min read

