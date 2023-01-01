Dedicated to Mexican painter Felipe Santiago Gutiérrez (1824-1904), the Museo Felipe Santiago Gutiérrez is divided into eight rooms in an 18th Century building. Gutiérrez travelled throughout Mexico, South America, England and Italy. His greatest claim to infamy is as the first Mexican artist to show a painting of a nude female, La Cazadora de los Andes, which he showed in Paris in 1888. An undated version of this painting is within this museum.

Another version of the painting is in the Museo Nacional de Arte in Mexico City.