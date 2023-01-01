Centro Cultural Mexiquense

This large cultural center, 4.5km west of the city center, houses three good museums (which all keep the same hours). It’s no must-see, but still a worthwhile free diversion for visitors interested in local arts and crafts, local archaeology and modern art.

From downtown you can take a taxi (M$40), though it's easy to take one of the plentiful colectivos from outside Mercado Juárez – just look for ‘Centro Cultural’ on its destination board. The circuitous ride takes 20 minutes.

Get off by the large grass roundabout near the Monterrey University Toluca campus, cross to the opposite side and the museum complex is through the gate and down the road.