Museo José María Velasco

This museum is dedicated to landscape painter José María Velasco (1840–1912), who helped to create a sense of Mexican identity through the country's landscapes. He captures the grandeur of the land with vivid clarity. One such painting of the Valley Of Mexico is in the Museum of the Vatican, in Vatican City.
