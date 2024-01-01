Museo Histórico del Oriente

South of Mexico City

The former residence of José María Morelos houses the Museo Histórico del Oriente. Each room here covers a different historical period with displays of pre-Hispanic pottery, good maps and early photos of Cuautla and Zapata. The Mexican War of Independence rebel leader's remains lie beneath the imposing Zapata monument in the middle of Plazuela Revolución del Sur.

