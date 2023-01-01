Ex-Hacienda de San Juan Chinameca

In 1919 Zapata was lured into a fatal trap here by Colonel Jesús Guajardo, following the orders of President Venustiano Carranza, who was eager to consolidate the post-revolutionary government. The hacienda has a small museum with a meager collection of photos and newspaper reproductions. Following earthquake damage in 2017, the museum reopened with a promising makeover in late 2019, showing off an improved temporary exhibition of Zapata's life.

There's a statue of Zapata astride a rearing horse at the entrance, where you can still see the bullet holes where the revolutionary died and where old men gather to celebrate their fallen hero.