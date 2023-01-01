Museo Juan Soriano

Opened in 2018, this contemporary art museum is comprised of off-white cubes squatting a few blocks west of the zócalo. Temporary exhibits have included the grotesque sculptures of Javier Marín and the cosmovisión (worldview) of Ángela Gurría. The permanent collection displays the 1200 paintings, drawings and costume designs of modern Mexican artist Juan Soriano (1920–2006). A highlight are Soriano's sculptures in the shady garden, which flows around the lofty architecture, making a tranquil alternative to the Plaza de Armas, main square.

There is also an elegant library for research (no borrowing) specializing in books and magazines on modern and contemporary art.

Artwork explanatory text is in Spanish only. Admission is free, despite the price listed on the website; if this changes, Sundays will remain free, along with the garden and library.