Ex-Convento Domínico de la Natividad

This monastery, situated east of the zócalo, and the attached church were built by Dominican priests between 1560 and 1588. The plateresque church facade has Dominican seals interspersed with indigenous symbols, floral designs and various figures, including the sun, moon and stars, animals, angels and the Virgin Mary. Upstairs, various cells house a bookstore, galleries and a regional history museum.

The monastery’s arched west entryway is adorned with an elaborate seed mural of pre-Hispanic history and symbolism. Every year during the first week of September, local artists sow a new mural from 60 varieties of seeds.

At the time of writing the monastery remained closed for repairs, years after an earthquake, with only the south entrance on the ramp open for access to the grounds. Glimpsing Mass held in the surrounding outdoor grounds is interesting in itself. Check ahead to see if the monastery has reopened.