Papalote Museo del Niño

Built as part of a land deal with the city, this excellent children’s museum has an odd location in a shopping center beside a Costco, about 4km north of downtown, but for travelers with children it’s well worth seeking out. Geared toward education, technology and play, the museum includes a large Lego exhibit, musical elements and lots of bright colors. There’s an IMAX theater in the same complex and discounts for families and groups.

It's 500m south of the Pullman de Morelos bus terminal 'Casino de la Selva', which has departures to Mexico City Terminal Sur.