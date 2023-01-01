Museo de Arte Prehispánico Carlos Pellicer

Behind the Dominican church, this archaeology museum has a small but interesting collection of pieces from around the country covering the Maya to Olmec, donated by Tabascan poet Carlos Pellicer Cámara. The objects on display, a mix of human and animal figures, are lively and vibrant though lacking informative descriptions. The stone fragments depicting a pair of rabbits – the symbol for Ometochtli, the leader of the 400 rabbit gods of drunkenness – were discovered at the Tepozteco pyramid site.