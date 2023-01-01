About 33km southwest of Cuautla, Tlaltizapán is the site of the excellent Ex-Cuartel General de Zapata, the main barracks of the revolutionary forces. Here you can see Zapata’s rifle (the trigger retains his fingerprints), the bed where he slept and the outfit he was wearing at the time of his death (riddled with bullet holes and stained with blood).

At the time of writing, all but the patio of the museum remained closed for earthquake repairs, but should be reopened by the time you read this; call ahead to confirm.