In 1911 presidential candidate Francisco Madero embraced Emiliano Zapata at Cuautla’s old train station in the sprawling monastery grounds of Ex-Convento de San Diego. Steam enthusiasts will want to come on Saturday, when Mexico’s only steam-powered train fires up for short rides from 4pm to 9pm at the attached Museo Vivencial Ferrocarril 279. The Ex-Convento is now home to Cuautla’s tourist office. The building was restored after earthquake damage in 2017 yet retains its charmingly dilapidated facade.