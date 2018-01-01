Welcome to Monterrey
With sprawling suburbs of gargantuan air-conditioned malls and manicured housing estates, this is also one of Mexico’s most Americanized cities. Boasting world-class museums and a jagged mountain backdrop that offers terrific outdoor adventure sports, the city's attractions are diverse and myriad.
All of this makes Monterrey fiercely independent and very different to any other Mexican metropolis. Notably, the city experienced the drug wars up close and personal but by 2017 cultural life was back with aplomb, especially around the Macroplaza, with thriving restaurants and bars in the newly safe Barrio Antiguo. Nevertheless, narco gangs still affect some neighborhoods, including Colonia Independencia just across the Río Santa Catarina – avoid it day or night.
Skip the Line: Sesame Street Park Entrance Ticket in Monterrey
Parque Plaza Sésamo in Monterrey is a thematic park devoted to the Sesame Street franchisee, along with the Mexican adaptation known as Plaza Sésamo. This park was inaugurated in 1995.Sesame Street is an educational children's television series that combines live action, sketch comedy, animation and puppetry. The program is known for its images and the use of Jim Henson's Muppets; features short films with humor and cultural references. With the creation of Sesame Street, producers and writers of a children's television show used, for the first time, educational goals and a curriculum to shape its content. It was also the first time a show's educational effects were formally studied.With over 16 kid-friendly rides, 9 family-friendly water rides, 3 live Sesame Street® shows and a daily parade, your entire family will be entertained all day long! From your child’s first roller coaster to a family-sized water slide, there will be plenty of whirls & splashes to experience together. Whether you’re 2 or 62, you’ll find rides for kids of all ages to enjoy! Everything in this park is themed with everyone’s favorite furry friends in mind.