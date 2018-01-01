Welcome to Northeast Mexico
The security situation is serious but not paralyzing. Although news of the drug wars have faded considerably, border towns like Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros, and the surrounding areas can be tense. Monterrey also has neighborhoods that are best avoided. That said, virtually all the violence pits one cartel against the other, and tourists are rarely affected. Keep your wits about you and discover the myriad treasures the northeast has to offer.
Top experiences in Northeast Mexico
Northeast Mexico activities
Private Transfer: General Mariano Escobedo International Airport to Monterrey Hotels
When you arrive at Monterrey’s General Mariano Escobedo International Airport, meet your professional driver, who will show you to your air-conditioned transfer vehicle and drive you in comfort to your hotel. The airport is about 17 miles (27 km) from central Monterrey. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Private Arrival Transfer: General Mariano Escobedo International Airport to Monterrey Hotels
When you arrive at General Mariano Escobedo International Airport, your private driver will take you directly to your Monterrey hotel in air-conditioned comfort. The airport is approximately 17 miles (27 km) from central Monterrey. When making a booking, please provide all flight arrival details and full address of your accommodation. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 9 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Transfer: Monterrey Hotels to General Mariano Escobedo International Airport
When it’s time to say goodbye to Monterrey, your driver will pick you up at your hotel and transport you comfortably to General Mariano Escobedo International Airport, about 17 miles (27 km) from central Monterrey.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Private Departure Transfer: Monterrey Hotels to General Mariano Escobedo International Airport
At your specified time, your private driver will pick you up at your Monterrey accommodation and take you in air-conditioned comfort to General Mariano Escobedo International Airport, about 17 miles (27 km) from central Monterrey.When making a booking, please provide all flight departure details and full address of your accommodation. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 9 adults per vehicle.
Skip the Line: Sesame Street Park Entrance Ticket in Monterrey
Parque Plaza Sésamo in Monterrey is a thematic park devoted to the Sesame Street franchisee, along with the Mexican adaptation known as Plaza Sésamo. This park was inaugurated in 1995.Sesame Street is an educational children's television series that combines live action, sketch comedy, animation and puppetry. The program is known for its images and the use of Jim Henson's Muppets; features short films with humor and cultural references. With the creation of Sesame Street, producers and writers of a children's television show used, for the first time, educational goals and a curriculum to shape its content. It was also the first time a show's educational effects were formally studied.With over 16 kid-friendly rides, 9 family-friendly water rides, 3 live Sesame Street® shows and a daily parade, your entire family will be entertained all day long! From your child’s first roller coaster to a family-sized water slide, there will be plenty of whirls & splashes to experience together. Whether you’re 2 or 62, you’ll find rides for kids of all ages to enjoy! Everything in this park is themed with everyone’s favorite furry friends in mind.