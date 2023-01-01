Museo del Sitio

Lying just south of the Pirámide del Sol, Teotihuacán's site museum makes for a refreshing stop midway through a visit to the historic complex. The museum has excellent displays of artifacts, fresco panels, a virtual-reality experience of the site, and a confronting display of real skeletons buried in the ground, demonstrating ancient local beliefs on death and the afterlife. Information is provided in English and Spanish.

Nearby are the Jardín Escultórico (a lovely sculpture garden with Teotihuacán artifacts), a botanic garden, public toilets, snack bar, picnic tables and a bookstore with designer gifts.