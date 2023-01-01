Palacio de Tepantitla

This priest’s residence, 500m northeast of the Pirámide del Sol, contains Teotihuacán’s most famous fresco, the worn Paradise of Tláloc. The rain god Tláloc is shown attended by priests, with people, animals and fish nearby. Above is the sinister portrait of the Great Goddess of Teotihuacán, thought to be a goddess of the darkness and war because she's often shown with jaguars, owls and spiders – underworld animals. Look for her fanged nosepiece and her shields adorned with spiderwebs.