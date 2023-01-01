Centuries ago, the Calzada de los Muertos must have seemed absolutely incomparable to its inhabitants, who were able to see its buildings at their best. Today it is the main path that connects most of the sights at Teotihuacán. Gate 1 brings you to the avenue in front of La Ciudadela. For 2km heading north, the avenue is flanked by former palaces of Teotihuacán’s elite and other major structures, such as the Pirámide del Sol. The Pirámide de la Luna looms large at the north end.

Look for the puma mural between the two pyramids.