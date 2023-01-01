Macromural de Palmitas

This jigsaw puzzle of rainbow-painted houses on a hillside makes up Mexico’s largest mural. The artwork took 14 months to paint, employing ex-gang members and at first bringing a community spirit to a once-sketchy neighborhood. Years on, local fortunes have changed little, but the mural remains striking. It's best viewed from the pedestrian bridge over Río de las Avenidas.

The Macromural is the idealistic backdrop to the music video 'Came Here for Love' (2017) by Sigala.

From the centro, walk about 10 minutes to the end of Avenida Revolución then one block south behind Plaza Bella.