Río del Milagro

There is an easy 1.5km self-guided walk to this small river dotted with abandoned mines and surrounded by trees. From the left of Mineral del Chico's church, walk downhill until the end, and continue left along the pathway until you reach the road (Calle Columbia Rivera) and signs for the river. Walk carefully along the road until you come to a path on your right down to the river with a valley vista. Five minutes north there is a small cascada (waterfall).

Tell your accommodations where you are going before you head off, and bring warm clothes as the temperature can change in a snap in the afternoon.