Cuartel del Arte

This gorgeous, sprawling cultural center is an oasis of calm at Pachuca’s bustling heart. Formerly the Convento de San Francisco, the complex includes three excellent museums, an art gallery, a theater, a library and several lovely plazas. Highlight include the excellent Museo Nacional de la Fotografía and the impressive (and still functioning) Parroquia de San Francisco. From Plaza de la Independencia, walk two blocks east to Miguel Hidalgo and about 650m south to the corner of Hidalgo and Arista.