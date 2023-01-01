Peña del Cuervo Mirador

There are lovely wide-angled views of the green mountains in El Chico National Park from the Peña del Cuervo lookout, located on a peak at 2770m. People have visited this natural viewing point since the 1920s. The large stone figures in the distance are called Las Monjas (The Monks) for their shape. Further away are more religiously named rocks, Los Frailes (The Friars).

From Mineral del Chico, colectivos marked ‘Carboneras’ (M$10) will drop you at the trailhead to the mirador (lookout). From there, it’s about a 25-minute walk up a neglected cobbled staircase with a railing. Be careful after rain as there are plenty of loose stones. If you know what you're doing or have a guide, it's possible to walk back to town in about two hours.