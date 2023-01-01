Museo de Minería

Pachuca’s mining museum provides a good overview of the industry that shaped the region. Headlamps, miners’ shrines and old mining maps are on display, and photos depict conditions in the shafts from the early years to the present. The museum also coordinates a ‘ruta de turismo cultural minero’ (mining culture tourism route) in English, Spanish or French that visits several mining sites in the region. The museum is two blocks south and half a block east of the zócalo.

There’s a M$25 charge to use a camera and a M$50 charge for the use of a video camera.