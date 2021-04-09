Roma

Explore Roma

  • M

    Museo del Objeto del Objeto

    Packing a collection of nearly 100,000 pieces, some as old as the Mexican War of Independence (1810), this two-story design museum tells unique versions…

  • M

    MUCA Roma

    Sponsored by the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), this small university museum exhibits Mexican and international contemporary art with…

  • C

    Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm

    This cultural complex contains a gallery for contemporary Mexican painting and photography as well as an excellent art library.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Roma.

  • See

    Museo del Objeto del Objeto

    Packing a collection of nearly 100,000 pieces, some as old as the Mexican War of Independence (1810), this two-story design museum tells unique versions…

  • See

    MUCA Roma

    Sponsored by the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), this small university museum exhibits Mexican and international contemporary art with…

  • See

    Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm

    This cultural complex contains a gallery for contemporary Mexican painting and photography as well as an excellent art library.