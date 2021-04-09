Packing a collection of nearly 100,000 pieces, some as old as the Mexican War of Independence (1810), this two-story design museum tells unique versions…
- MMUCA Roma
- CCentro de Cultura Casa Lamm
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Roma.
Museo del Objeto del Objeto
Packing a collection of nearly 100,000 pieces, some as old as the Mexican War of Independence (1810), this two-story design museum tells unique versions…
MUCA Roma
Sponsored by the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), this small university museum exhibits Mexican and international contemporary art with…
Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm
This cultural complex contains a gallery for contemporary Mexican painting and photography as well as an excellent art library.