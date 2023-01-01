Museo Universitario del Chopo

You can't miss the prominent spires of this university-run museum. Parts of the old building, made of forged iron from Düsseldorf, were brought over in pieces and assembled in Mexico City around the turn of the 20th century. Chopo boasts wide, open spaces in which ramps serve as showroom floors and high ceilings permit larger-than-life exhibits for contemporary artworks. The museum also hosts modern dance performances and screens international and Mexican indie movies.

Past exhibits include 'Amapola', a video-art installation about the war on drugs.