Museo Universitario del Chopo

Mexico City

Mexico City, Mexico - February 9, 2020 - The Museo del Chopo is a very famous museum of contemporary art in Mexico City. It is part of the UNAM, the National Autonomous University of Mexico, which is the biggest university in Latin America. Interestingly, this musem was actually built for an expo in Germany in 1902. Then the majority of it was bought and brought over to Mexico City, where, between 1903 and 1905, it was rebuilt. Museo Universitario del Chopo

Sergio Mendoza Hochmann/Getty

You can't miss the prominent spires of this university-run museum. Parts of the old building, made of forged iron from Düsseldorf, were brought over in pieces and assembled in Mexico City around the turn of the 20th century. Chopo boasts wide, open spaces in which ramps serve as showroom floors and high ceilings permit larger-than-life exhibits for contemporary artworks. The museum also hosts modern dance performances and screens international and Mexican indie movies.

Past exhibits include 'Amapola', a video-art installation about the war on drugs.

