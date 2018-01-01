Xilitla Surrealistic Garden and Huahuas Abyss Tour

The begins when you are picked up at your hotel or you can meet at the main tour office (information will be given upon booking).Start your 81 km journey, in an air-conditioned 2015 Hiace Toyota van, with the friendly and amazing staff, who will entertain you during the entire trip with fun games and lots of information about the region.You will make a stop for "Pan de canela" (cinnamon bread) that you can try at your own expense, that locally produce and very delicious. Grab a cup of coffee with your bread if you like.Move onward to the surrealistic garden or "Las Pozas". Upon arrival, you will get to tour around "Las Pozas" for approximately 2 hours and take pics on this amazing place. You will feel like you are in Wonderland!Next, you will take a short journey to the Xilitla town and have lunch at the best restaurant in town. When in town you will be given some free time for personal sightseeing. Your guide will let you know what time to meet in order to continue the tour.Then you will journey to Huahuas Abyss for approximately 40 minutes. During the ride, you stop for the best homemade ice-cream in this region "El Palmar". Once you are at Huahuas Abyss, you will trek the area for about 1.2 km and have about 1 1/2 hours to go sightseeing.Enjoy a small snack as you make your journey back to Ciudad Valles (approximately 1 hour drive).