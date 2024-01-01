The Church of St Mary in Attard, designed by Tommaso Dingli and built between 1613 and 1616, is one of the finest Renaissance churches in Malta.
Church of St Mary
Malta
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.92 MILES
St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…
3.85 MILES
The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…
4.37 MILES
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
4 MILES
The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…
6.05 MILES
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
National Museum of Archaeology
3.84 MILES
The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…
2.23 MILES
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
14.54 MILES
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
Nearby Malta attractions
0.26 MILES
This baroque, 18th-century mansion in Attard, still owned and inhabited by the same family who built it, has wonderful gardens with greenery that is like…
0.44 MILES
The early-17th-century San Anton Palace in Attard was the country mansion of Grand Master Antoine de Paule. It served as the official residence of the…
0.49 MILES
The small, family-run Maria Rosa estate just south of Attard stands on 4.2 hectares of agricultural land, which produce three varieties of grape: cabernet…
0.77 MILES
Lija’s Church of St Saviour, designed in 1694, has one of Malta' earliest domes. It's the focus of the Feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord, a lively…
1.39 MILES
Birkirkara's Church of St Helen is probably the most ornate of Malta's churches, a late flowering of baroque exuberance built in the mid-18th century. On…
1.44 MILES
The arts and crafts workshops at Ta'Qali have been traditionally housed in old Nissen huts on this WWII RAF airfield, but they received a modern and…
1.55 MILES
This is aircraft-enthusiast heaven, located on the former site of the Royal Air Force station, with stars of the show including a WWII Spitfire Mk IX and…
1.64 MILES
The Parish Church of Santa Maria, better known as the Rotunda or Mosta Dome, was designed by the Maltese architect Giorgio Grognet de Vassé and built …