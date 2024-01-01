Church of St Mary

Malta

The Church of St Mary in Attard, designed by Tommaso Dingli and built between 1613 and 1616, is one of the finest Renaissance churches in Malta.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St John's Co-Cathedral, Valetta, Malta

    St John's Co-Cathedral

    3.92 MILES

    St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…

  • Malta, Paola, Hal Saflieni Hypogeum, Interior

    Hal Saflieni Hypogeum

    3.85 MILES

    The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…

  • Details of Mnajdra megalithic temples of Malta (Qrendi)

    Ħaġar Qim & Mnajdra

    4.37 MILES

    The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…

  • The Grand Master's Palace.

    Grand Master's Palace

    4 MILES

    The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…

  • Malta, Birzebbuga, Ghar Dalam cave, Interior

    Għar Dalam Cave & Museum

    6.05 MILES

    The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…

  • Sleeping lady statue, Museum of Archaeology, Valletta, Malta.

    National Museum of Archaeology

    3.84 MILES

    The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…

  • Feast Day banners outside St Paul's Cathedral.

    St Paul's Cathedral

    2.23 MILES

    The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.

  • Ġgantija Temples

    Ġgantija Temples

    14.54 MILES

    Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…

Nearby Malta attractions

1. Villa Bologna

0.26 MILES

This baroque, 18th-century mansion in Attard, still owned and inhabited by the same family who built it, has wonderful gardens with greenery that is like…

2. San Anton Palace & Gardens

0.44 MILES

The early-17th-century San Anton Palace in Attard was the country mansion of Grand Master Antoine de Paule. It served as the official residence of the…

3. Maria Rosa Winery

0.49 MILES

The small, family-run Maria Rosa estate just south of Attard stands on 4.2 hectares of agricultural land, which produce three varieties of grape: cabernet…

4. Church of St Saviour

0.77 MILES

Lija’s Church of St Saviour, designed in 1694, has one of Malta' earliest domes. It's the focus of the Feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord, a lively…

5. Church of St Helen

1.39 MILES

Birkirkara's Church of St Helen is probably the most ornate of Malta's churches, a late flowering of baroque exuberance built in the mid-18th century. On…

6. Ta'Qali Crafts Village

1.44 MILES

The arts and crafts workshops at Ta'Qali have been traditionally housed in old Nissen huts on this WWII RAF airfield, but they received a modern and…

7. Malta Aviation Museum

1.55 MILES

This is aircraft-enthusiast heaven, located on the former site of the Royal Air Force station, with stars of the show including a WWII Spitfire Mk IX and…

8. Mosta Dome

1.64 MILES

The Parish Church of Santa Maria, better known as the Rotunda or Mosta Dome, was designed by the Maltese architect Giorgio Grognet de Vassé and built …