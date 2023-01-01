Ta'Qali Crafts Village

The arts and crafts workshops at Ta'Qali have been traditionally housed in old Nissen huts on this WWII RAF airfield, but they received a modern and permanent upgrade throughout 2018 and 2019. You can watch glass-blowers at work, and shop for gold, silver and filigree jewellery, paintings by local artists, leather goods, Maltese lace, furniture, ceramics and ornamental glass. Catch bus 52 from Valletta to the Ta'Qali stop (20 minutes, hourly). Bus 52 also runs from Rabat to Ta'Qali (five minutes).