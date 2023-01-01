Malta Aviation Museum

This is aircraft-enthusiast heaven, located on the former site of the Royal Air Force station, with stars of the show including a WWII Spitfire Mk IX and a Hawker Hurricane IIa, salvaged in 1995 after 54 years at the bottom of the sea off Malta's southwest coast. Other aircraft on display include a vintage Flying Flea, a De Havilland Vampire T11, a Fiat G91R and a battered old Douglas Dakota DC-3.

Buses 52 and 53 (hourly) stop here on their routes between Rabat (five minutes) and Valletta (20 minutes).