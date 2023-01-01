This baroque, 18th-century mansion in Attard, still owned and inhabited by the same family who built it, has wonderful gardens with greenery that is like balm to the eyes; there were some lovely features added in the 1920s such as the sunken pond and the dolphin garden. The villa also contains a store selling marvellous Ceramika Maltija pottery, handmade ceramics made to traditional designs. Ideally, call ahead before visiting to ensure no private functions are being held at the villa.
Villa Bologna
Malta
