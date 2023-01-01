Villa Bologna

This baroque, 18th-century mansion in Attard, still owned and inhabited by the same family who built it, has wonderful gardens with greenery that is like balm to the eyes; there were some lovely features added in the 1920s such as the sunken pond and the dolphin garden. The villa also contains a store selling marvellous Ceramika Maltija pottery, handmade ceramics made to traditional designs. Ideally, call ahead before visiting to ensure no private functions are being held at the villa.