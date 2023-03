The early-17th-century San Anton Palace in Attard was the country mansion of Grand Master Antoine de Paule. It served as the official residence of the British Governor of Malta, and is now that of the Maltese president. The lovely walled gardens contain groves of citrus and avocado, as well as an aviary. The Eagle Fountain, just inside the main gate, dates from the 1620s. More recently, scenes from the hugely popular Game of Thrones have been filmed here.