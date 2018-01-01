4D3N Cameron Highlands & Taman Negara Trip (Drop at Perhentian/Redang Island)

Day 1 - 7am After breakfast, depart for Cameron Highlands a hill resort with cool temperatures. Camerons is known for its farmlands, tea plantations, orchards etc. Visit the famous Batu Caves and climb 272 steps to enter into the temple of Hindu deity who is honored during the Thaipusam festival every year. Ladies to to be properly attired to enter the temple. After lunch visit the BOH tea plantation that works closely with World Wildlife Fund and the Malaysian Nature Society in the conservation of our endangered elephants and orang utan. Proceeds from the Tea Cafe goes towards this noble deed. Indeed !The butterfly farm and the insectarium are a thriller and the farm guide awaits you. Hand pick fresh strawberries for own consumption. Then take a stroll down the vegetable market to see a showcase of produce from the Camerons. 5pm - Check into hotel. Free at leisure. 7pm - Dinner is "Hot Pot" a signature dish in the Camerons which fits well for the cold weather. Bring along sweaters as the nights are cold. Day 2 8am - After breakfast depart for Taman Negara -130 million years old tropical rainforest, home to endangered tigers, elephants, tapirs, sun bears, rhinoceros etc 300 bird species,14,000 flowering plants etc . Upon arrival the nature guide will belt out facts and fancies about Taman Negara during jungle trekking to the Teresek hills. Canopy walkway is under maintenance. 1pm Lunch at the Floating cafe and after a short rest catch a boat for some exciting rapids shooting and visit an aborigine village where fire making skills and blowpipe hunting techniques are demonstrated. Take a cool dip at the Rainforest Waterfalls. Return to hotel to freshen up and free at leisure. 7pm dinner at the floating cafe followed by night jungle walk to "hunt" for wildlife as in spiders, snakes etc.You are advised to keep a count on your animal sightings to compare notes with your guide. Climb an observation hide to watch nocturnal animals have their salt intake, Good Nite! And the forest orchestra plays on.... Day 3 8am - After breakfast depart for Cherating - a typical fishing village with coconut and casuarina trees.12pm Lunch at Cherating and then visit Mat Salleh - the trained macaque who will rain down young coconuts to the beck and call of his master Pak Haji. You will be treated to freshly plucked coconut water by Mr Mat Salleh. Visit a turtle sanctuary and check into hotel. The South China Sea (beach) and the swimming pool beckons. Free and easy. 7pm Dinner at the fishing village. Day 4 8am - After breakfast depart for Perhentian / Redang Island / Lang Tengah Jetty for drop off. 12pm Lunch and Tour Coordinator will guide you to the correct jetty for onward journey to your island of choice that you booked. Goodbye and have a pleasant and wonderful time.