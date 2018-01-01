Welcome to Poring Hot Springs
The hot springs are located in a well-maintained forest park with nature paths that the elderly and children can enjoy. The springs themselves are not natural puddles. Steaming (seriously, it's hot), sulphurous water is channelled into man-made pools and tubs, some of which feel a little rundown. Don't forget a towel and your swimming trunks.
Kinabalu Park Canopy Walkway and Poring Hot Springs Full-Day Tour from Kota Kinabalu
Begin your nature experience with a comfortable pickup from your Kota Kinabalu hotel. The drive will take you across the mountainous Crocker Range with panoramic views of the countryside and soaring hills. Catch a magnificent glimpse of Mt Kinabalu, with its jagged granite peaks towering above one of the most biologically diverse areas in teh world. Upon arrival at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kinabalu Park, enjoy a guided trek along one of its many trails to discover this natural wonder that offers a glimpse into the fascinating and often unique world of plant and animal life. Walk along the 100 feet-high canopy walkway, giving you a spectacular view of the Borneo rainforest. Afterward, relax as you enjoy a lunch of local Malaysia delicacies. Then, be taken to the Poring Hot Springs, where you may continue unwinding with a soothing and invigorating dip into its natural hot springs. End your tour with a drop-off at your Kota Kinabalu hotel.
3-Day Mount Kinabalu Summit Hiking and Poring Hot Spring Stay
Day 1: Pick up at 6am at your hotel and transfer to Kinabalu Park. The overland journey will take approximately 2 hours to reach Kinabalu Park.Upon registration, collect your packed lunch at the restaurant and transfer to the starting point (Timpohon gate). The hiking up to Laban Rata will take approximately 5 to 6 hours depending on your fitness. During the hiking you will able to see the incredible mountain backdrop of gully, cliff, plateau, gorge, peak, projectile and points! Located at 10,734 feet (3,272 metres) above sea level, Laban Rata, hot meals offered to climbers to recharge after the climb from the starting point and before the ultimate climb to the majestic peak of Mount Kinabalu. Have a good rest and if weather permits, enjoy stargazing at Laban Rata. Day 2: Wake up at 2am and have an early supper at the restaurant. Thereafter, proceed hiking up to the summit about 2 to 3 hours. Enjoy the stunning sunrise view at summit. You have conquer the highest peak 13,451 feet (4,100 meters) above the sea level. Enjoy your moment return back to Laban Rata. Have your breakfat at Laban Rata and thereafter, return back to Timpohon Gate. Lunch will be served at the restaurant after the climbing. Transfer and overnight at Poring Hot Springs. Dinner is included. Day 3: Breakfast included. Enjoy the sulphur bath before check out and transfer back to Kinabalu Park. You will be transported back to your hotel or airport at Kota Kinabalu.
Full-Day Kinabalu Park and Poring Hot Spring
Your day begins with pickup from your hotel lobby in Kota Kinabalu and transport to World Heritage–listed Kinabalu Park. The journey takes about 1.5 hours, with views of passing villages and fields along mountain roads that wind through the Crocker Range. Your guide makes a brief stop along the way at Nabalu, where local indigenous groups gather to sell homegrown fruit, vegetables, and handicraft souvenirs.Upon arrival at Kinabalu Park, you will notice the change in air temperature. Enjoy the refreshingly cool air during a guided walk on nature trails in the botanical garden. If the day is clear, you may be treated to the majestic view of Mt. Kinabalu in the distance.After lunch, depart for Poring Hot Springs, another interesting wonder located with the national park. Named for the tall bamboo that are abundant in the area, this natural hot spring includes outdoor Japanese baths where you can soak in the invigorating water believed to have curative powers. (Indoor tubs can be rented for an additional fee.)You can also go on the Kinabalu Park Canopy Walkway, where bridges are suspended in the treetops of the tropical jungle, creating a thrilling and inspiring experience. Feel like you’re flying as you stand 135 feet (41 meters) above ground level. A 20-minute hike is required to reach the Canopy Walkway.After your tour is complete you will be taken back to your hotel.
2-Day Small-Group Tour: Kinabalu National Park and Poring Hot Springs from Sabah
Your small-group tour of Kinabalu National Park and Poring Hot Springs gives you the flexibility of enjoying meals depending on when you finish sightseeing. Meals can be eaten at popular local restaurants at your guide’s suggestion.Day 1: Kota Kinabalu -- Kinabalu National Park (L, D)After pickup from your hotel in Kota Kinabalu, you will be driven approximately two hours to Kinabalu National Park. Along the way, stop at a small market in Nabalu to peruse the folk handicrafts and fresh produce sold by local vendors.Arrive at UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kinabalu National Park. Follow your guide on a 30-minute moderate uphill trek to get to the canopy wakway that spans a length of about 518 feet (158 m). Suspended about 134 feet (41 m) from the ground, its where you can take in incredible scenic views of the jungle’s waterfalls and wildlife. As you explore the jungle, discover why the park is considered one of the most important biological sites in the world. Then, soak away any aches you have in the pools at the Poring Hot Springs, which are alleged to have therapeutic properties from their sulphuric minerals. Overnight: Double-room accommodation at a 2- to 3-star hotel in Kinabalu National ParkDay 2: Kinabalu National Park (B, L)On your second day, enjoy breakfast before learning more about the park's abundant wildlife. First, visit the exhibition center to see showcases of plant, animal and mineral deposit findings from the park, as well as informative displays on the people and culture of the surrounding area. Then, follow your guide on a leisurely walk along the paths around Mt Kinabalu to see an abundant assortment of flowers, both common and rare.Board your transfer for a drive back to Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, where you will be dropped off at your own hotel.
Poring Hot Springs Tour
Depart from the city hotel. The journey takes about 3 hours drive through scenic countryside and beautiful mountain range to Poring Hot Springs. On the way, stop by at the Nabalu Fruit Market to buy some fruits and souvenir.As you arrive at Poring, a must visit is the Treetop Canopy Walkway which 20 minutes hike is needed. Experience the height of 30-metres above the ground and length of 100 metres. Or you may just take a dip in the open air Japanese styled bathtub which the hot sulphuric water is believed to have curative powers. Lunch at the local restaurant before returning to Kota Kinabalu in the afternoon.
Kinabalu Park & Poring Hot Springs Tour From Kota Kinabalu
0730hrs pick up from the city hotel and proceed for about 3 hours drive to Poring Hot Springs through scenic mountainous countryside. Upon arrival, a must visit is the Treetop Canopy Walkway which 20 minutes hike is needed. Experience the height of 30 metres above the ground and length of 100 metres. Or you may just take a dip in the open air Japanese styled bathtub which the hot sulphuric water is believed to have curative powers. Lunch at the local restaurant. Then, continue journey to Kinabalu Park, Malaysia’s First World Heritage for a visit to the Mountain Garden or Mt Kinabalu Botanical Garden. You may find diverse species of flora from all over the park has been replanted here and Exhibition Hall before returning to Kota Kinabalu.