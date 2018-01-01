2-Day Small-Group Tour: Kinabalu National Park and Poring Hot Springs from Sabah

Your small-group tour of Kinabalu National Park and Poring Hot Springs gives you the flexibility of enjoying meals depending on when you finish sightseeing. Meals can be eaten at popular local restaurants at your guide’s suggestion.Day 1: Kota Kinabalu -- Kinabalu National Park (L, D)After pickup from your hotel in Kota Kinabalu, you will be driven approximately two hours to Kinabalu National Park. Along the way, stop at a small market in Nabalu to peruse the folk handicrafts and fresh produce sold by local vendors.Arrive at UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kinabalu National Park. Follow your guide on a 30-minute moderate uphill trek to get to the canopy wakway that spans a length of about 518 feet (158 m). Suspended about 134 feet (41 m) from the ground, its where you can take in incredible scenic views of the jungle’s waterfalls and wildlife. As you explore the jungle, discover why the park is considered one of the most important biological sites in the world. Then, soak away any aches you have in the pools at the Poring Hot Springs, which are alleged to have therapeutic properties from their sulphuric minerals. Overnight: Double-room accommodation at a 2- to 3-star hotel in Kinabalu National ParkDay 2: Kinabalu National Park (B, L)On your second day, enjoy breakfast before learning more about the park's abundant wildlife. First, visit the exhibition center to see showcases of plant, animal and mineral deposit findings from the park, as well as informative displays on the people and culture of the surrounding area. Then, follow your guide on a leisurely walk along the paths around Mt Kinabalu to see an abundant assortment of flowers, both common and rare.Board your transfer for a drive back to Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, where you will be dropped off at your own hotel.