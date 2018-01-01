Welcome to Kudat
Kudat town's impressive Chinese temple by the main square is worth a look, or you might visit Tamu Kudat (market) with its tropical fruits, dried fish and edible seaweed. It's the country that leads up to the tip of Borneo that you really want to explore; think blood and vermilion sunsets, mile upon mile of powder-fine sand and cobalt blue water deserted but for the occasional fishing boat or local walking beneath her umbrella in the midday heat.
Swing by New Way Car Rental & Souvenir Centre if you want to explore the area under your own steam. Staff can also book your accommodation on Pulau Banggi.
Full-Day Kota Belud and Rungus Longhouse
Enjoy a 3-hour journey north through Kota Belud, home to the Bajau horsemen who carry on the traditions of the past. Your guide drives past oil-palm coconut plantations en route to Gombizou and Sumangkap villages. Your journey will continue on to Kudat, which is located in the northernmost part of Sabah. It is here that you will be able to meet and observe the Rungus tribe. Life for the local people revolves around rice planting and handcrafting baskets, beds, and clothes. Rungus women still use a back-strap handloom to weave their traditional attire made of cotton, which they grow themselves. You will have the opportunity to visit a traditional longhouse at Bavanggazo village. Immerse in the culture on a visit to a village that runs a cottage industry including bee farming and gong making. Once the day is complete, you will be taken back to your hotel.Note: Kota Belud Market is open on Sundays.
Best of Borneo
Still wild and mysterious even after all these years, Borneo is one of those places that’s become synonymous with adventure travel. Come see what all the fuss is about on this 14-day journey through the Malaysian states of Sarawak and Sabah. There, you’ll encounter wild orangutans, proboscis monkeys, and other creatures of the rainforest, visit hot springs and waterfalls, and get a better understanding of the local Dayak people by spending the night in a traditional village. Adventure never goes out of style; it just becomes more classic.
Wonders of Borneo
Bored of simply watching wildlife on your TV? Why not take a trip to Borneo to get up close and personal with the animals yourself? This trip is the perfect introduction to Borneo for those who have never been, and even those who have experienced Borneo before will surely spot some new sights. You'll go from exploring rainforest environments and soaking in hot springs to the rush of vibrant Kota Kinabalu, staying in comfortable accommodations along the way. There's a ton to see and do on this trip, and you can look forward to finishing off your adventure with some much deserved relaxation on a tropical beach...perfection.