Welcome to Kudat

With its sunburnt stilted buildings, fishing boats out in the bay and slow tropical pace, there's a dreamy, end-of-the-world feeling in Kudat that will soon grow on you. Believe it or not, sleepy Kudat used to be an important trading post and capital of Borneo back in the late 19th century. You may notice some of the streets have Chinese names, harking back to the British adminstration's request to the Chinese to come and run their coconut plantations. Many of their descendants are still here today, along with a warm cast of Bajau, Rungus and Filipino.

Read More