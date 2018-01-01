Welcome to Kota Belud
Once a year in October, Kota Belud hosts the famous Tamu Besar – the biggest tamu organised in Sabah. The highlight of which is a procession of fully caparisoned Bajau horsemen from the nearby villages, decked out, along with their steeds, in vivid, multi-coloured satin 'armour' and embroidered barding.
Visitors looking for tribal handicrafts and traditional clothing may find a prize here, but it's cheaply made stuff for tourists. Ironically, the best way to experience this commercial event is to come not expecting to buy anything – soak up the convivial, occasionally manic atmosphere, enjoy a good meal at the lovely food stalls and just potter about like Grandma at a Sunday flea market.
Our driver will collect you from your hotel lobby in Kota Kinabalu city area around 2:30pm by an air-conditioned vehicle and depart to Tamau River. Travel north of Kota Kinabalu through the countryside for about 90 minutes to Tamau River in Kota Belud, a predominantly Bajau area. Then, embark on a 45 minutes boat ride as you enjoy scenes of village life such as children playing, fishermen returning home or buffaloes wallowing. Look out birds such as kingfishers and egrets and monkeys such as the macaque and Proboscis monkey. In the late evenings, possibilities of spotting the monkeys are higher as they settle down to rest for the day by river banks in the riparian forest canopy. After dinner, travel a further 20 km to Rampayan for another short 15 minutes cruise to witness nature's amazing light show. Flickering fireflies glow in the dark, lighting up the mangrove fringe like Christmas trees and stars illuminate the night skies – a mesmerizing magical moment. Please note that seeing the fireflies is depending on weather condition and luck, you might even spot nocturnal animals like the flying fox and night bats. You will be transferred back to your hotel safely after an amazing experience.
You will be picked up from your hotel lobby in Kota Kinabalu or other selected areas in the afternoon. Depart to Kota Belud, located around 75 miles (120 km) away, driving through a small town and paddy fields en route.Upon arrival at Tamau Jetty in Kota Belud, light refreshments (tea, coffee, and cakes) will be served. Then, board a boat and embark on a river cruise in search of the endangered proboscis monkeys of Borneo, easily identified by their long noses. Learn from your guide about their natural habitat and look for other interesting mangrove inhabitants such as hornbills, kingfishers, and the elusive crocodile. Observe typical scenes of village life while you watch children playing, fishermen returning home, or buffaloes wallowing in the water.You'll return to the jetty for a 30-minute land transfer to the Nanamun River, optimally reached before sunset for excellent photo ops. Dig into a hearty dinner overlooking the river. When darkness sets in, embark on the boat again and head out to watch flickering fireflies lighting up the mangroves while stars illuminate the night sky.After the bioluminescent show, you will return to Kota Kinabalu and transfer to your selected hotel.
You will be picked up from your hotel lobby in Kota Kinabalu or other selected areas in the afternoon. Depart to Kota Belud, located around 75 miles (120 km) away, driving through a small town and paddy fields en route.Upon arrival at Tamau Jetty in Kota Belud, light refreshments (tea, coffee, and cakes) will be served. Then, board a boat and embark on a river cruise in search of the endangered proboscis monkeys of Borneo, easily identified by their long noses. Learn from your guide about their natural habitat and look for other interesting mangrove inhabitants such as kingfishers, and the water monitor lizard. Observe typical scenes of village life while you watch children playing, fishermen returning home, or buffaloes wallowing in the water.You'll return to the jetty for a 30-minute land transfer to the Nanamun River, optimally reached before sunset for excellent photo ops. Dig into a hearty dinner overlooking the river. When darkness sets in, embark on the boat again and head out to watch flickering fireflies lighting up the mangroves while stars illuminate the night sky.After the bioluminescent show, you will return to Kota Kinabalu and transfer to your selected hotel.
The natural splendour of Borneo’s Eastern Sabah region and towering peaks of Mt Kinabalu, all on one adventure? Where do I sign up?” Right here, friend. This incredible 11-day tour delivers ample time in Malaysia’s jungle playground (including a life-changing encounter with orangutans at a rehabilitation facility) before three days in the shadow of mighty Mt Kinabalu – the tallest peak in this part of the world – climaxing with a sunrise hike to the mountain’s peak. Prepare to be amazed.
Want to see all of Sabah (seriously, like all of it)? Here are 17 days that'll check off every possible box you could hope to throughout this tropical paradise. Summit Kinabalu, explore the perfect island of Pulau Tiga (where they shot a season of Survivor), visit the inspiring Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre, and roam the charming cities of Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu. Don't come to Sabah without getting to see all of it. We got your ticket right here.
For the adventurer who wants to see as much of Sabah as possible (and in two weeks, no less!) but doesn't want to summit Mt Kinabalu, this is your opportunity. Go for a dip in the awe-inspiring Wind and Clearwater caves of Gunung Mulu National Park. Opt to go snorkelling on the island haven of Pulau Tiga. Get up close and personal with the orangutans at a rehabilitation centre (selfie time!). Really though, you want Sabah? It's waiting for you.