You could be forgiven for missing Kota Belud off your 'must see' list, but this bustling town makes for a useful stopover if you're en route to Mañana beach, Mantanani or Kudat. Other than the gold mosque on the hill, and the presence of cows blithely wandering the streets, the town's Sunday tamu (market) – a congested, colourful melee of vendors, hagglers and hawkers – is definitely worth your camera's time.

Once a year in October, Kota Belud hosts the famous Tamu Besar – the biggest tamu organised in Sabah. The highlight of which is a procession of fully caparisoned Bajau horsemen from the nearby villages, decked out, along with their steeds, in vivid, multi-coloured satin 'armour' and embroidered barding.

Visitors looking for tribal handicrafts and traditional clothing may find a prize here, but it's cheaply made stuff for tourists. Ironically, the best way to experience this commercial event is to come not expecting to buy anything – soak up the convivial, occasionally manic atmosphere, enjoy a good meal at the lovely food stalls and just potter about like Grandma at a Sunday flea market.

