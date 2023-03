Envisaged as KL's new financial district, this ambitious 70 acre, US$10 billion project has a multi-phased, 15-year development period. Its centrepiece is Exchange 106, a 106-storey tower crowned with a 48m illuminated block. At a total of 492m, it will be country's tallest building.

The district, which is named after former Prime Minister Abdul Razak Hussein, will also include a lifestyle quarter with a hotel, apartments and massive shopping mall with a landscaped park on its roof.