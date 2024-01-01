Bukit Bintang City Centre

Kuala Lumpur

Located on the site of the old Pudu Jail, construction is underway on this ambitious complex featuring a shopping mall, a concert hall, a 1.2-hectare rooftop public park and an 80-floor signature tower. Only the original entrance gate to the jail remains and it's all due to be completed by 2025.

