Andapa
The small town of Andapa lies in a beautiful valley surrounded by lush rice paddies, fields of coffee beans and the high peaks of the Marojejy massif. It is the nearest base for exploring both the Parc National Marojejy and the Réserve Spéciale Anjanaharibe-Sud. Between these two major parks lies the smaller Réserve National d'Antanetiambo. But you don't have to be planning a serious expedition into the parks: around the town are cool, shady forest walks and there are bicycles to hire to explore the villages.
Ambodimanga village, 10.5km south of Andapa, is one of several villages participating in this project. Help with agricultural chores, watch dancing, learn…
Réserve National d'Antanetiambo
Just 6km north of Andapa, this reserve is supported by the Lemur Conservation Foundation and run by Désiré Rabary. You can spot northern bamboo lemurs and…
Village Tourism
