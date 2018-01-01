Welcome to Diego Suarez (Antsiranana)

With its wide streets, old colonial-era buildings, and genteel air, Diego is a lovely base from which to explore Madagascar’s northern region. It's a slow-moving place; nearly everything shuts between noon and 3pm while residents indulge in long afternoon naps.

Diego is an important port in Madagascar; the town notably exports tinned fish, and soft and alcoholic drinks – there is an important Star (THB) bottling plant on the outskirts of town. Thanks to its deep-water anchorage, Diego has also become a firm favourite of cruise ships, which visit between December and March. The ships are a magnificent sight as they cross the bay, although the outpouring of thousands of visitors for just one day turns the usually sleepy Diego into a bit of a madhouse.

There are no beaches in Diego itself, but plenty of amazing views of the bay, and the town encourages visitors to explore its fascinating architecture and history.

