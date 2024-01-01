Činar

Ohrid

LoginSave

Stroll Sveti Kliment Ohridski street, lined with cafes and shops, to reach this enormous, 900-year-old plane tree – a likeable Ohrid landmark.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Picture of a Island Golem Grad on Lake Prespa, Macedonia

    Golem Grad

    19.73 MILES

    Adrift on Lake Prespa, Golem Grad was once the king's summer playground but is now home to wild tortoises, cormorants and pelicans, and perhaps a few…

  • Saint Naum Monastery near Ohrid in Macedonia

    Sveti Naum Monastery

    14.28 MILES

    Sveti Naum, 29km south of Ohrid, is an imposing sight on a bluff near the Albanian border and a popular day trip from Ohrid. Naum was a contemporary of St…

  • Krushevo, Macedonia - August 17, 2015: Iliden memorial, also know as Makedonium, dedicated to all the fighters and revolutionaries who participated in the Ilinden uprising of 1903.

    Ilinden Uprising Monument

    29.51 MILES

    This 1974 monument, commemorating the Ilinden Uprising from 1903, is a marvel of Yugoslav architecture and a fantastic example of abstract historic…

  • Ohrid Boardwalk & City Beach

    Ohrid Boardwalk & City Beach

    0.56 MILES

    Skimming the surface of the water along Ohrid's shore, snaking towards Kaneo fishing village and the town's most famous church, this over-water boardwalk…

  • Church of Sveti Jovan at Kaneo

    Church of Sveti Jovan at Kaneo

    0.69 MILES

    This stunning 13th-century church is set on a cliff over the lake, about a 15-minute walk west of Ohrid's port area, and is possibly North Macedonia's…

  • Heraclea Lyncestis

    Heraclea Lyncestis

    29.25 MILES

    Located 1km south of central Bitola, Heraclea Lyncestis is among North Macedonia's best archaeological sites, though the neglected state of the on-site…

  • Dihovo

    Dihovo

    24.9 MILES

    Propping up the base of Pelister, just 5km from Bitola, the 830m-high mountainside hamlet of Dihovo is a charming spot, surrounded by thick pine forests…

  • Plaošnik

    Plaošnik

    0.52 MILES

    Saluting the lake from Ohrid's hilltop, Plaošnik is home to the multidomed medieval Church of Sveti Kliment i Pantelejmon, the foundations of a 5th…

View more attractions

Nearby Ohrid attractions

1. Gorna Porta

0.28 MILES

Ohrid's Upper Gate marks the entrance to the fortified old town. If you enter Ohrid by car, you may well drive through its stooped stone archway.

2. Church of Sveta Bogorodica Perivlepta

0.28 MILES

Just inside the Gorna Porta, this 13th-century Byzantine church, whose name translates as 'Our Lady the Most Glorious', has vivid biblical frescoes (newly…

3. Icon Gallery

0.29 MILES

This small museum contains an impressive collection of Macedonian religious icons, from the 13th to the 18th century. It's right by the Church of Sveta…

5. National Workshop for Handmade Paper

0.33 MILES

Here's a slightly random fact for you: Ohrid has been printing paper since the 16th century and this museum-cum-shop has one of only two copies of the…

6. National Museum

0.33 MILES

Ohrid's National Museum is housed over three floors of this remarkably well-preserved Old Town house, which dates from 1863 and was once owned by the…

7. Classical Amphitheatre

0.35 MILES

Ohrid's impressive amphitheatre was built in the Hellenistic period (around 200 BC); the Romans later removed 10 rows to accommodate gladiators and used…

8. Sveta Sofija Cathedral

0.4 MILES

Ohrid's grandest church, 11th-century Sveta Sofija is supported by columns and decorated with elaborate, if very faded, Byzantine frescoes, though they…