Elements of Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque styles can all be seen at this castle at the Eisch Valley's western end. Originally built in the late 12th century, various owners added to it over the centuries, resulting in the melange of styles. It fell into disrepair in the 1850s; the ruins are currently being restored but remain safe to enter. Although only 11m high today, the tower and 3.5m-thick exterior walls once reached 30m in height.