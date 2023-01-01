Maison Gaspar

This grand mansion's main collection celebrates the sculptures of Jean-Marie Gaspar and the photographs of his brother Charles. However, the biggest draw is Retable de Fisenne, a magnificent 1510 altarpiece. Made by master craftsmen in Antwerp, the altarpiece's intricate New Testament carvings are remarkable as they survived the iconoclasm of the 16th century, though the church of St-Remy at Fisenne (near Érezée in northern Luxembourg province), for which it was made, had to sell it to pay for structural repairs.

A combination ticket (€6) allows you to also to visit the Musée Archéologique across the road.