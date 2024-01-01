Built between 1639 and 1647, the grand château at Ansembourg is closed to the public except for a handful of guided tours per year; check the website for dates. Year-round, you can admire the statuary and geometric topiary in its Baroque gardens, which were laid out from 1730 to 1750. There are fountains, reflecting pools, rose gardens, kitchen gardens and orchards.
Grand Château d'Ansembourg & Gardens
Luxembourg
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.09 MILES
Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…
27.02 MILES
Constructed around AD 310 as Constantine’s throne room, the brick-built basilica is now an austere Protestant church. With built-to-impress dimensions …
17.67 MILES
This château's extraordinary outline is the result of an almost-total 20th-century restoration after the original, built from the 11th to 14th centuries,…
Musée d'Histoire de la Ville de Luxembourg
7.38 MILES
Hidden within a series of 17th- to 19th-century houses, including a former ‘holiday home’ of the Bishop of Orval, the city's history museum is engrossing…
7.36 MILES
Beneath the Montée de Clausen, the clifftop site of Count Sigefroi’s once-mighty fort, the Bock Casemates are an atmospheric honeycomb of rock galleries…
7.14 MILES
Groundbreaking exhibitions of modern, installation and experiential art take place in this airy architectural icon designed by Pritzker-winning architect…
7.46 MILES
Hailed as 'Europe's most beautiful balcony', this pedestrian promenade winds along the course of the 17th-century city ramparts with views across the…
25.45 MILES
This highly recommended modern museum takes you into the heart of WWII, with an audio guide featuring four imagined voices of civilian and military…
Nearby Luxembourg attractions
4.8 MILES
Elements of Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque styles can all be seen at this castle at the Eisch Valley's western end. Originally built in the…
7.14 MILES
Groundbreaking exhibitions of modern, installation and experiential art take place in this airy architectural icon designed by Pritzker-winning architect…
7.17 MILES
A 1730 twin-towered extension of the plateau's vast complex of Vauban fortifications, Fort Thüngen has an intruiging museum about Luxembourg's historic…
7.24 MILES
Hungarian composer-virtuoso Franz Liszt gave his last concert at this grand one-time society mansion. Today, the building hosts regularly changing…
7.29 MILES
Startlingly modern for its Old Town setting, the national art and history museum starts deep in an excavated rocky basement with exhibits of Neolithic…
7.3 MILES
Completed in 1838, the city's neoclassical town hall was largely constructed from the stones of a Franciscan monastery that previously occupied the site…
7.31 MILES
Luxembourg's turreted palace was built in 1572 and has been greatly extended over the years. It now houses the Grand Duke’s office, with parliament using…
7.31 MILES
Towering above this leafy triangular ‘square’ is a WWI memorial, Gëlle Fra. Beyond, the valley falls away to the Pétrusse River.