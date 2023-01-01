Église St Martin

St Martin’s was built from 1907 in classic Gothic style and, with its 97m spire, is Arlon’s most eye-catching building. The real attraction is its soaring interior, with piped plainsong adding atmosphere to the colourful light strained through stained glass.

The traditional style of the apse’s fine rose window contrasts with Étienne Triboulet’s 2017 masterpiece of modernism above the eastern portal. The church had originally been funded when King Léopold II decided that foreign visitors arriving in his realm should be met with a building whose grandeur befitted Belgium's new-found world stature.