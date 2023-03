Erected in 1228 by the Crusaders, this picturesque castle sits on a small island that was formerly the site of a temple dedicated to Melkart, the Phoenician version of Hercules, and is connected to the mainland by a fortified stone causeway. Largely destroyed by the Mamluks to prevent the Crusaders returning to the region, it was renovated by Fakhreddine in the 17th century. On calm days, you can see numerous broken rose-granite columns lying on the surrounding sea floor.