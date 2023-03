A highlight of the souq area is the Khan Al Franj (Inn of the Foreigners), the most beautiful and best preserved of all the limestone khans built by Fakhreddine (Fakhr Ad Din Al Maan II) in the 17th century. Wonderfully restored courtesy of the Hariri Foundation (www.hariri-foundation.org), it consists of vaulted arcades surrounding a large rectangular courtyard with a central fountain, and now houses Saida's tourist office and the ateliers of some craftspeople.