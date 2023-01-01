Located in a beautifully restored stone-vaulted soap factory dating from the 17th century, this is a museum of what has traditionally been an important Saida export. Well laid out, with trilingual explanations (Arabic, English, French) on the art of ‘saponification’, the museum also has a stylish cafe and a boutique with some lovely illustrated history and cookery books. The audiovisual is worthwhile, giving a helpful visual illustration of how the process works. Pick up a helpful map of the souq here.